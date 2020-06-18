How Much Would You Invest In Your Daughters Wedding ? : The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Nina's Entertainment Report- Kim Kardasian and Spotify have an agreement on a podcast that Kim will be hosting. Nina tells us what it is about and what TV show will it cover.

Throwback Trivia- Does Brian remember the actor that played as the substitute teacher in the 2003 film "School Of Rock"? He will have to answer this along with 2 other questions, if he gets all 3 correct Gabe & Nina sing him a song.

Baby Daddy Check-In - On this check-in, Gabe talks about how it went taking care of his daughter while waiting for Nicole in the hospital parking lot.

Wake Up Wars- Nina & the ladies have not had much luck this week, they already lost the week and now are in danger of owing Gabe a steak dinner. Attempting to block the steak dinner will be Emily, playing for Team Gabe will be Antwon.

Should "Daddy Matt" Give More Than $5,000 To His Daughter's Wedding? - Welcoming Matt, best known as Daddy Matt to the show. He and his daughter have been at odds about how much money he should invest in her wedding. He thinks $5,000 is enough and tells Gabe & Nina why he thinks this.

Skip This Ad- In celebration of Father's Day this weekend, Gabe & Nina are adding a twist to "Skip This Ad" and they will call it "Skip This Dad". Callers have a few seconds to brag about their dads, if Gabe & Nina think the bragging is stale they will "Skip This Dad".

Gabe's First Father's Day - Gabe & Nina have a discussion about Gabe & why he isn't that excited about his first Father's Day.

Should Nina Get A Father's Day Gift For Her Brother? - Nina is asking everyone if she should get her brother a Father's Day gift, she bought him a gifts before but it's been a while.

Nina @ 9:30 - Nina thinks it's time for ladies to make summertime power moves, starting with her. She breaks down how she is taking control back.