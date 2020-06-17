How To Find Out If Your In-Laws Hate You: The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Nina's Entertainment Report- Nina tells us about "The Invisible House" that isn't invisible at all, so what's going on there?

Throwback Trivia- Gabe & Nina want to find out exactly how old school is Cristina ? Gabe & Nina are going to ask a music, movie and tv show related question and if she gets all 3 correct, she gets a rare prize.

How Many Masks Do You Have In Your Car ? - Gabe couldn't help but notice the 5 face masks he was driving around with. Now, he & Nina want to know how many masks do you have in your car and why? Gabe can't be the only one with this issue.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Oh no, it's that time for Gabe's daughter to get her first set of shots at the doctors. Gabe talks about why his daughter won't be the only one crying after the visit and how he is preparing leading up to the appointment.

Wake Up Wars- Team Nina desperately needs a victory today, they are down 2-0 to Team Gabe who want to put them away and win another breakfast. Playing for Team Nina will be Jessica and for Team Gabe it will be Chris.

Paying Off Your Wedding - Gabe & Nina want to know how did you pay off your wedding ? Did you get any help from parents or in-laws? Did you and your spouse take care of everything on your own?

White Claw Criminal - White Claws not only get you drunk, apparently they help you escape as well. How did this man use a White Claw to get away from the police ? Gabe tells us how he did it.

How To Find Out If Your In-Laws Hate You - No Matter a girl or guy, Gabe & Nina will detect the lie. Tania needs the lie detectors to find out if her future mother in law actually likes her. Tania has had her suspicions about her before, but it's time to find out the truth. Gabe & Nina only need 1 call and 1 reference to get to the bottom of this.

Sexy Spanish Talk - Mike is today's participant on Sexy Spanish Talk, Gabe is going to give him 3 statements in spanish then Mike has to decide if what he just heard is sexy or silly.

Gabe's Neighbor - How close are you to your neighbors? Close enough to follow them on social media? Gabe's neighbors just found him on Instagram and followed him, but he doesn't want to follow more people on Instagram. If he doesn't follow them, will this hurt their neighborly relationship?