Job Satisfaction And Roommates: The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Chapter 1: Nina tells us what's going on in the entertainment world starting with what new filming rules TV shows and movies have to follow.

Chapter 2: Gabe & Nina talk about the awkward doctors appointment this man had when he SAT on this animal.

Chapter 3: Time to test your old school! Do you remember the film that followed the story of a teenage journalist who toured with the band Stillwater? Ken thinks he does, he joins Gabe & Nina on Throwback Trivia.

Chapter 4: According to a CNBC study, 85% of people are satisfied with their jobs. Gabe & Nina open the lines and ask the their listeners if they are part of the 85% satisfied or the 15% dissatisfied.

Chapter 5: Josh and Malorie are todays contestants on Wake Up Wars. Team Gabe will be represented by Josh and Team Nina will be represented by Malorie. The fellas' took Monday, can Josh make it two days in a row?

Chapter 6: Is there a an age limit for roommates? Nina shares her friend would like live with her in Chicago for at least a year, but Nina isn't too fond of this idea. What should she do?

Chapter 7: A kind gentleman spots a litterbug and what he does next is absolutely clever.

Chapter 8: It isn't Tuesday without a little TMI, Gabe & Nina discuss grooming for men..just not in the way you'd expect.

Chapter 9: Chicago Artist Vic Mensa joins Gabe & Nina to talk about what he is doing to help the inner city youth be better prepared and to deliver his message to Chicago