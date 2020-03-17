Let's Try This Again, HookBack-Up Hotline:Hookup Hotline

The #HookupHotline has turned into the #HookBack-UpHotline. Gabe & Nina will take an ex-couple, and give them 96 seconds to hash things out. If they decide to hook back-up, then they shout hook back-up! If they want to remain broken up, they simply hang-up. Josh & Amanda didn't work out because Josh wasn't ready for a relationship. Is he ready now? Amanda wants to know.