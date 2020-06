Gabe & Nina welcome small business owners Jasmine, Maria, and Melissa to talk about how their small businesses were affected due to the protests. Community activists Jamal from “My Block My Hood My City” and Tanya from “Healthy Hood Chi” share their reactions and thoughts to the protests.





Learn more about "My Block My Hood My City" Here

Learn more about "Healthy Hood Chi" Here

To donate to Jasmine's Salon "Re’Luxe Nail & Spa Boutique" visit Here