Protests In Chicago Pt. 2: Gabe & Nina

Gabe & Nina talk about how important the "process" is during this time. Not everyone is going to react right away; some may need to take it all in and digest before taking action.

They also discuss the right time and place to deliver a message and the importance of being educated before you try to deliver one.

They welcome calls from ALL kinds of listeners and respect all opinions and feelings about the situation at hand.

Chicago is seen by many as a segregated city. Nina touches on when she first moved to the city two years ago, that's how she was introduced to Chicago- by the different cultured neighborhoods.

