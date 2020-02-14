Special Guest "A" Joins the Show
She has a certain someone flying into town for All Star Weekend, but he's bringing an uninvited guest.
February 14, 2020
"A" has a "friend" flying into town for the NBA All Star Weekend. She has been seeing this friend for a year now and things have been pretty casual between the two. However, "A" thought she was going to have him all to herself on Valentine's Day. Until, she found out his wife is coming on the trip too. Now "A" wants revenge, but how far is she willing to go?