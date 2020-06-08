The Best Friends Test: Gabe & Nina

Did you go outside this weekend? One of the show members had their first post quarantine patio experience and it wasn't what they expected.

Entertainment Report: Nina tells us what BTS fans are doing after their favorite boy band donated 1 million dollars to Black Lives Matter.

Throwback Trivia: In 2011, "Call Me Maybe" was released and since has accumulated 1.2 billion views on YouTube. Can our contesteant Rich tell us who's the artist that sang it?

I Want My Ex Back: Adam drops his pride and joins the show to beg his ex girlfriend Christine to give him another chance. Christine isn't too happy Adam left her to get back with his babymomma. Can Christine forgive and forget? Or will she just forget Adam and move on?

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better: The weather is warming up outside, so Gabe & Nina decide to pair the perfect summer fruit and avcocado. That's right they are going to test and organic watermelon and avocado. Does avocado make this summer favorite taste better or worse?

Gabe & Nina Call Their Best Friends: It's National Best Friends Day and what better way to celebrate than by putting your friends through a test you read about online. Gabe & Nina each put one best friend to the test and the results were not very good

Nina Talks About Botox: Gabe & Nina have an open conversation about getting Botox and why it can be seen as taboo.