The Quarantine Come-Up

Who said self-quarantine shouldn't come with prizes?

March 18, 2020
Gabe & Nina
On Air

Gabe & Nina want to keep the self-quarantiners busy. Today, they are going to give Emily 3 activities to do around the house, but she has to do them in under 30 seconds. Can she do it ? 

Gabe and Nina
quarantine
come
Up

