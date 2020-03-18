The Quarantine Come-Up
Who said self-quarantine shouldn't come with prizes?
March 18, 2020
Categories:
Gabe & Nina want to keep the self-quarantiners busy. Today, they are going to give Emily 3 activities to do around the house, but she has to do them in under 30 seconds. Can she do it ?
Tags:
