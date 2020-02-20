We Get It Marie, You Know Your Wine: Weed or Wine
We had to turn up the difficulty level on Marie
February 20, 2020
Categories:
Marie came into #WeedorWine too confident, So Gabe & Nina had to go a little harder on her.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Feb
Echosmith at Park West Park West
28 Feb
Aventura at The United Center The United Center
24 Mar
Billie Eilish at The United Center United Center
17 Apr
NF at Aragon Ballroom Aragon Ballroom
09 May
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi at Allstate Arena Allstate Arena