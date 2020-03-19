What's The Reason Behind This Self-Quarantine?:Lie Detectors

Is Leah's boyfriend taking care of himself or getting away from her?

March 19, 2020
Gabe & Nina
Categories: 
On Air

Times are hard right now for Leah. Not only is this virus happening, but now her boyfriend won't be anywhere near her. Leah begs him to spend time together at her place, but he doesn't want to. Is he playing it safe because of the virus? or Is this just an excuse to get away from Leah? Gabe & Nina are calling on #TheLieDetectors to get to the bottom of this. #LieDetectors #Gabe&Nina

Tags: 
Gabe and Nina
Lie detectors
self
quarantine

