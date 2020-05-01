Where You Can Get Free Masks This Weekend: My Side
Starting on May 1st, All Illinois residents are required to wear facial coverings
May 1, 2020
Here are a few places you can obtain a free mask this weekend:
- On Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will give out free masks and gloves at 1301 East 47th St.
- On Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. 5 thousand masks will be given out at 3506 W Chicago Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- At 11 a.m. on Friday, the 5th Ward will host a mask giveaway at 7351 South Stony Island