Where You Can Get Free Masks This Weekend: My Side

Starting on May 1st, All Illinois residents are required to wear facial coverings

May 1, 2020
Here are a few places you can obtain a free mask this weekend:

  • On Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will give out free masks and gloves at 1301 East 47th St. 
  • On Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. 5 thousand masks will be given out at 3506 W Chicago Ave in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
  • At 11 a.m. on Friday, the 5th Ward will host a mask giveaway at 7351 South Stony Island

 

