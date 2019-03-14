WheresNina: A Visit to Chicago's Luckiest St. Patricks Day Bar

If you're looking for a place to spend St. Patricks Day Charm'd Bar is THE place to get your shamrock on. It's the first Irish pop-up bar in Chicago and perfect for all those necessary Instagramable moments. Stroll down Emerald Isle, down a rainbow shot, or jump into a pile of gold in the ball pit — Charm'd has it all.

The main attraction at Charm'd is a festive lineup of sharable cocktails, with cute names like Unicorn Dream, Shamrock'd, Pot O' Gold and the Irish Mule. If you're doing it for the gram, the milkshakes get the most "likes"!

Charm'd, located at 3505 N Clark St., will run through April 1st.

While admission is FREE during the week, if you're looking to visit during the weekend, you'll be required to purchase tickets.

We're giving you a full scoop and a deeper look at Charm'd!