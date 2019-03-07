WheresNina: A Visit to Re'Luxe Nail & Spa in River North

"OUR MISSION IS TO PROVIDE OUR CLIENTS WITH SUPERB NAIL AND SPA SERVICES IN OUR INTIMATE, UPSCALE, AND PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT."

That's their mission statement, and that's exactly what they do!

The minute you walk in, you immediately feel relaxed and in awe of the salon's decor.

Re'Luxe Nail & Spa, located in River North, is known for their exclusive experiences. They make you feel like a princess by sitting you in throne pedicure chairs, customizing your pedicure to fit your personality, and using in homemade organic products.

If you're worried about finding a color here at Re'Luxe, the only problem you'll have is choosing between the limitless colors and luxe brands which include Louboutin, Chanel, Burberry, and more.

If you're looking for a place to unwind and pamper yourself or have a group party THIS is the place to go to!