Who Did This George Washington Project?: Lie Detectors
Is it possible to love George Washington this much?
January 22, 2020
Teacher Cristina's student just turned in a project like no other, but this student never displayed this kind of grade A work before. Now Teacher Cristina is left wondering if this project was truly put together by only her student or with the help of someone else. Gabe, Nina, and the #LieDetectors have to solve who could have helped, could it have been his mom or a paid friend? #Gabe&Nina #LieDetectors