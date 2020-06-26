6/26 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe & Nina share their top 6 stories and talk about why Magic Mountain in Disneyworld is getting a name change.

Throwback Trivia - Gabe & Nina are testing your old school every morning. Today, they are asking Allison about throwback music, TV shows, and movies like Ratatouille.

First World Friday - Gabe was asked to leave the premises because he didn't have tickets to enter. Where was he and did he come back? Meanwhile, Nina was doing a little retail therapy, but she forgot something very important during checkout.

Covid Surprise Party - 18 people were infected during a surprise birthday party, one man who didn't attend explains why everyone should still be careful regardless of progress states are making.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe talks about the poorly planed car ride he experienced with Nicole and what went wrong.

Wake Up Wars - It's come down to this, Team Gabe & Team Nina are tied 2-2. It is a winner take all Friday so all the pressure will be on Pete & Jess. Pete will be on Team Gabe & Jess will represent for Team Nina

Gabe's Scooter Update - Another event has unfolded in Gabe's scooter drama, listen to what happened when Gabe called Erick this morning about the scratch on his scooter.

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better - After watching some burrata videos, Gabe & Nina talk about possibly experimenting it with Avocados. Nina loves pairing tomatoes & Burrata, will she love it with avocado ?

Turbo Relationships - Couples who are spending quarantine together are moving fast, Gabe & Nina talk how covid is changing some relationships.

Nina's Snack Machine - Stouffer's is toying with the idea of inventing a machine that dispenses hot and ready, Mac and cheese. If you had the chance to invent a similar machine, what would it dispense ? Gabe & Nina put in their ideas.

I Want My Ex Back - Donna is here and ready to win he ex back. Does Tony miss her just as much or will he be yelling " I DON'T WANT MY EX BACK" ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Nina talks about sharing gems and why it's important people should talk about products that work instead of hide them.