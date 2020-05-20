Baby Daddy Check-In, May 11th

Gabe isn’t giving in to the pacifier

May 20, 2020
Gabe Ramirez
Baby Pacifier
Categories: 
On Air

On this Baby Daddy Check-In, Gabe talks about looking for ways to calm his baby girl and why he is hesitant on using a pacifier so soon.

Tags: 
gabe
Gabe and Nina
baby daddy
check in