Baby Daddy Check-In, May 14th

If anyone needs gift ideas for Gabe, send all the diapers and wipes you have

May 22, 2020
Gabe Ramirez
Baby diapers
On Air

Gabe talks about breaking diaper changing records and why he hates his wipe warmer.

 

gabe
Gabe and Nina
baby daddy
check in