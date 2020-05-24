Baby Daddy Check-In, May 21

Gabe was feeling “pooped” after this happened

May 24, 2020
Gabe Ramirez
On this Baby Daddy Check-In, Gabe tells us the story of his daughters first "blow out" and this has nothing to do with a haircut.

