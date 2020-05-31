Baby Daddy Check-In, May 28th

Gabe tells us the importance of this baby accessory

May 31, 2020
Gabe Ramirez
Baby Boba
Categories: 
On Air

The baby daddy check in today covers baby swaddles. Why are they necessary and why does Gabe's daughter hate them? Gabe tells us why.

 

Tags: 
gabe
Gabe and Nina
baby daddy
check in