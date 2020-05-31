Baby Daddy Check-In, May 28th
Gabe tells us the importance of this baby accessory
May 31, 2020
The baby daddy check in today covers baby swaddles. Why are they necessary and why does Gabe's daughter hate them? Gabe tells us why.
