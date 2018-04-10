Can You Skip Out On The Rehearsal Dinner?
What Could Go Wrong?
April 10, 2018
Categories:
Gabe is only 11 days away from his big day! However, he still hasn't booked his rehearsal dinner. Is a rehearsal dinner truly important to have?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Apr
B96 Pepsi Summer Bash Launch Party with Craig David Joe's LIVE Rosemont
13 Apr
B96 at Total Wireless Total Wireless
17 Apr
Lincoln Tech Immediate Acceptance Day Lincoln Tech
12 May
27 May
Bike the Drive Lake Shore Drive & Grant Park