GRAMMY Predictions with Gabe & Nina - How Many Will They Get Right?

It wouldn't be GRAMMY season without some predictions ahead of Sunday night's show!

Gabe & Nina cast their predictions for who will win Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist on February 10th!

How did they do?

Check back on Monday morning to find out!

The GRAMMYs air Feb 3rd live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Bold = Gabe's Guess

Italics = Nina's Guess

Category: Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Category: Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R – H.E.R

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Black Panther – The Album

Category: Record of the Year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Drake – God’s Plan

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA- All The Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

How about you? Who do you think will win in the top three coveted categories?

Vote for Album of the Year HERE, Record of the Year HERE, and Best New Artist HERE.

Then, let us know how you did!