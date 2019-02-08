GRAMMY Predictions with Gabe & Nina - How Many Will They Get Right?

Gabe & Nina cast their vote for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist!

February 8, 2019
It wouldn't be GRAMMY season without some predictions ahead of Sunday night's show! 

Gabe & Nina cast their predictions for who will win Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist on February 10th! 

How did they do?

Check back on Monday morning to find out! 

The GRAMMYs air Feb 3rd live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

Bold = Gabe's Guess

Italics = Nina's Guess

 

Category: Best New Artist 

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Best New Artist nominees: Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith!

Category: Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R – H.E.R

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Black Panther – The Album 

Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Album Of The Year nominees: Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R, Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, (Kendrick Lamar + Various Artists)!

Category: Record of the Year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Drake – God’s Plan

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA- All The Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle 

Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year nominees: Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Brandi Carlile, Childish Gambino, Drake, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey!

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

 

How about you? Who do you think will win in the top three coveted categories?

Vote for Album of the Year HERE, Record of the Year HERE, and Best New Artist HERE.

Then, let us know how you did!

 

