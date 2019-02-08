GRAMMY Predictions with Gabe & Nina - How Many Will They Get Right?
Gabe & Nina cast their vote for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist!
It wouldn't be GRAMMY season without some predictions ahead of Sunday night's show!
Gabe & Nina cast their predictions for who will win Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist on February 10th!
How did they do?
Check back on Monday morning to find out!
The GRAMMYs air Feb 3rd live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Bold = Gabe's Guess
Italics = Nina's Guess
Category: Best New Artist
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Category: Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R – H.E.R
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Black Panther – The Album
Category: Record of the Year
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Drake – God’s Plan
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA- All The Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
How about you? Who do you think will win in the top three coveted categories?
