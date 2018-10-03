Paramore's Hayley Williams Opens Up About What Hair Means

For many young women, Hayley Williams from Paramore is -- and has always been -- a hair icon.

Her original fiery locks were quite inspirational and made for a bold statement.

Two years ago, the band's front-woman made a huge change by going to a beautiful -- almost cool toned -- blonde.

“Hair, just like songwriting, is a very expressive outlet.” - Hayley Williams

So much of her image was centered around this bold hair color, in a recent article for GoodDyeYoung brand and blog, Hayley talks about the change.

i’d like to start a conversation with you about hair... what it means to you. how you’ve used it to cope. or to grow. to start, here’s a thing i wrote for GDY’s #STRANDS blog about my own hair journey during After Laughter and what it meant to me. https://t.co/GGfuPU7EDX — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 1, 2018

Hayley was looking for a blank page to start again with. When dying her hair and changing her look, Williams says, “I knew I’d uncovered a part of myself that was desperate to be seen and understood.”

