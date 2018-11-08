Ho Ho Ho! Freeform Releases "25 Days of Christmas" Lineup

Grab your mistletoe, tinsel, and cozy blankets because you're going to be spending most of this winter on the couch watching Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" programming.

This year, they are gifting up with some pretty wicked originals including Tyra Banks' return as Barbie doll Eve in Life-Size 2, a rom-com titled "No Sleep 'Til Christmas" starring married couple Dave and Odette Annable, and a hilarious film about a woman in politics suddenly not being able to lie while meeting her BF's parents titled "The Truth About Christmas"

Related: "Life Size 2" Is Coming to Freeform For the Holidays!

Never fear, the classics like The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are all on the bill as well.

Check out the lineup below and let us know which movies, original and classic, you're most excited for!

Saturday, Dec. 1

7 a.m - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05 a.m. - Home Alone 3

11:10 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

1:15 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:20 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

5:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. - Life-Size

Sunday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. - Home Alone 3

9 a.m. - Eight Crazy Nights

11 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:05 p.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2:35 p.m. - Life-Size

4:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 p.m. - Life-Size 2

11 p.m. - The Holiday

Monday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. - The Truth About Christmas

2:10 p.m. - The Holiday

5:25 p.m. - Life-Size 2

7:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

Tuesday, Dec. 4

12 a.m. - The Family Stone

7 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30 a.m. - Love the Coopers

2:05 p.m. - The Family Stone

4:10 p.m. - This Christmas

6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Wednesday, Dec. 5

12 a.m. - Home Alone 3

7 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol

11 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2017)

12 p.m. - Home Alone 3

2 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:05 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

5:10 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Thursday, Dec. 6

12 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

7 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

12 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:05 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

3:10 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

6:55 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

8:55 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

Friday, Dec. 7

12 a.m. - Call Me Claus

7:30 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus

1:10 p.m. - Unaccompanied Minors

3:15 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

5:15 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:20 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:50 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

11:55 p.m. - A Belle for Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 a.m. - A Belle for Christmas

10:10 a.m. - Unaccompanied Minors

12:15 p.m. - Deck the Halls

2:20 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

4:25 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

5:30 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

8 p.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

9 p.m. - The Santa Clause

11 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 9

1 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

7 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. - Deck the Halls

9:30 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

10:35 a.m. - Life-Size

12:40 p.m. - Life-Size 2

2:45 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

4:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:35 p.m. - Love the Coopers

Monday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. - This Christmas

11 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

12 p.m. - Love the Coopers

2:35 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 p.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 11

12 a.m. - Holiday in Handcuffs

7 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. - Unaccompanied Minors

11 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12:35 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

6:25 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:30 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Finding Nemo

Wednesday, Dec. 12

12 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

7 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

11:30 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 p.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

3 p.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:30 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Finding Nemo

9 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Thursday, Dec. 13

12 a.m. - Call Me Claus

7 a.m. - Call Me Claus

11 a.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas

1:05 p.m. - This Christmas

3:40 p.m. - Holiday in Handcuffs

5:45 p.m. - The Holiday

8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause

Friday, Dec. 14

12 a.m. - Deck the Halls

7 a.m. - The Family Stone

11:00 a.m. - Angels Sing

1:05 p.m. - The Mistle-Tones

3:10 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

5:15 p.m. - Deck the Halls

7:20 p.m. - The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. - The Family Stone

Saturday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

12:35 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

4:40 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:45 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. - Life-Size 2

Sunday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. - A Belle for Christmas

9 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

12 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

2 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:05 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:35 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:15 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

11:20 p.m. - A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Monday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

9 a.m. - Angels Sing

11 a.m. - Call Me Claus

1 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:05 p.m. - Deck the Halls

5:10 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

7:15 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. - Paddington

Tuesday, Dec. 18

12 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

7 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. - Mickey's A Christmas Carol

8 a.m. - Call Me Claus

10 a.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:35 a.m. - Paddington

1:35 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. - The Truth About Christmas

5:45 p.m. - The Holiday

8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause

Wednesday, Dec. 19

12 a.m. - 12 Dates of Christmas

7 a.m. - Snow

9 a.m. - Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 a.m. - The Family Stone

1 p.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

2 p.m. - The Holiday

5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. - Life-Size

Thursday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

8:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. - Life-Size

1:30 p.m. - Life-Size 2

3:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. - Santa Claus is Comin' To Town

6:40 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's The Incredibles

9:20 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift

11:25 p.m. - Life-Size 2

Friday, Dec. 21

1:30 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol

7 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. - The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special

10:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol

11:30 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

12:30 p.m. - Love the Coopers

3 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. - A Miracle on Christmas Lake

9:40 a.m. - The Santa Clause

11:50 a.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:55 p.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:25 p.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing

2:55 p.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:25 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. - The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

9:40 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:45 a.m. - Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:15 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

1:20 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. - Life-Size 2

Monday, Dec. 24

7:30 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:05 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

4:10 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

6:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 25

12 a.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7 a.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing

7:30 a.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11 a.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

2:40 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

4:45 p.m. - The Santa Clause

6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. - Disney's The Lion King

12 a.m. - Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride