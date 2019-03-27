Hop to Dunkin' For Easter Themed Peeps Donuts and Coffee

April showers bring Peeps-flavored coffee and donuts to Dunkin'!

Starting April 1, Peeps lovers will be able to indulge in a Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee and an adorable Peeps-themed donut that's 100% Insta-worthy.

According to the press release, the donut has white icing, green and egg-shaped sprinkles, and a mini yellow Peep to top it off.

As for the coffee, you can add the creamy taste of Peeps Marshmallows to either a hot, iced, or espresso drink.

The flavor will be available for a limited time, so if you're a Peep-lover, you have to get there ASAP.

The spring menu is also getting a little lift with a Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, Frozen Lemonade, and a new Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Seriously, all of those items sound Dunkalicious!