How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals Online

The Bears look like an entirely different team than last season. A big reason for that is the addition of Khalil Mack, who has been nothing short of sensational since being traded to Chicago from Oakland before the season started. The polar opposite of that would be how the Cardinals have started the season. They have looked just flat out awful in their 0-2 start, getting crushed in both games and shut out last week, 34-0.

How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals: Week 3

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Start: Sunday, Sept. 23, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

Radio: WBBM (Bears)

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

The Bears are an insane Aaron Rodgers comeback away from being 2-0. Mack has the Bears defense rolling as they played really well against the Seahawks in their 24-17 win Monday night. The key for the Bears will be the growth of Mitchell Trubisky, who still at times makes some questionable decisions. If Trubisky can avoid turning the ball over, the Bears have the run game and defense to carry them. They shouldn’t have too many problems with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are giving the Bills a run for their money as quite possibly the worst team in the NFL. Sam Bradford has been atrocious and the whole team on both sides of the ball have not been good. If the veteran QB puts up another bad performance this week, there’s a good chance we see rookie Josh Rosen take over very, very soon. Bradford has just 243 total passing yards in two games with no TDs and a pick. It doesn’t get much worse than that.