How to Watch Bears vs. Seahawks Online

Russell Wilson is really going to have to put the team on his back this season more than he usually does. The Seahawks lost a close one in Denver, 27-24 in Week 1. The much-improved Bears were well on their way to victory until Aaron Rodgers rained on their 20-0 parade as the Bears lost a heartbreaker, 24-23. This is an intriguing Monday night matchup in Chicago.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears: Week 2

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Start: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Radio: WBBM

Stream Online: Watch live with WatchESPN.com

The injury bug has hit the Seahawks early as Doug Baldwin is expected to miss a couple weeks. This team is already limited on the ground, using the likes of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, which isn’t exactly igniting fear into opponents. Wilson’s main targets will be veteran Brandon Marshall and newly paid Tyler Lockett. The multi-sport QB threw for 298 yards, three TDs, and two INTs last weekend. Wilson has his work cut out for him going up against Khalil Mack.

Speaking of Mack, he was unbelievably good against the Pacers, forcing turnovers left and right. The newest member of the Bears is going to be a pivotal piece to this team for years to come as the anchor to that defense. Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t have a ton to throw to, but he’s got to find Allen Robinson and Trey Burton more on Monday. The Bears are hoping he takes the next steps at QB this year as they have a solid, young core in place. Mack vs. Wilson is going to be a heck of a matchup to pay attention to.