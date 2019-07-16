2019 National Ice Cream Day - Here's Where You Can Get Freebies in Chicago
Check out these sweet deals!
July 16, 2019
By: Erin Creedon
National Ice Cream day (my new favorite holiday) is Sunday, July 21st, and what better way to celebrate then hitting up these sweet deals?!
- Baskin Robbins: Download their mobile app and receive a FREE regular-sized scoop all throughout the month of July
- Cold Stone Creamery: BUY ONE GET ONE if you sign up for My Cold Stone Club Rewards by 7/20
- Dairy Queen: Celebrate National Ice Cream month all of July. Download the Dairy Queen Mobileapp and get a voucher for a free small blizzard
- My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream: Free My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream at participating UNIQLO locations (including UNIQLO Michigan Ave!) from 11:00am – 4:00pm on Sunday, July 21st! Check out all their store locations here!
- PetSmart: Dogs love ice cream, too! Free four-ounce dog-safe ice cream for your pup with a dog biscuit on top! Available at all locations on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st.
- Fannie May: Participating stores around Chicago will offer a Buy 1, Get One promotion on scoops. Choose from your fave flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chocolate, salted caramel and cookie dough!
- Nutella Cafe: From 3-5pm, Nutella is giving the first 50 customers a free Frozen Nutella® Pop topped with chopped hazelnuts! Other customers will receive a free complimentary scoop of either Artigianale (Gelato made with Nutella) or Fior di Latte (Flower of Milk) gelato!
- Instacart: This one runs for longer than a day! Till July 28, buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery. Or pick up $15 worth of select combos of Häagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order from Instacart or free delivery until August 4th!
- Johnny Rockets: Grab a free milkshake with an entree on July 21st at any Johnny Rockets restaurant. They'll also be giving out free shake samples from July 18 through July 20th from 12-3pm!