INTERVIEW: 5 Seconds of Summer Reveal Their Favorite Songs from "Youngblood"
And find out which member is most likely to get emotional on-stage!
June 24, 2018
5 Seconds of Summer hung out with Nina and Gabe from the Drex and Nina show backstage at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash to talk about their first record in three years, Youngblood.
(The record is competing with Beyonce and Jay-Z for Album of the Year so you know, it's a big deal!)
Their two favorite songs are "Lie to Me" and "Youngblood."
"We think it's an important record for us because it's a diverse sound," Luke said added.
Watch the full interview below and find out which one of the boys is most likely to cry (or get emotional) on-stage!