INTERVIEW: 5 Seconds of Summer Reveal Their Favorite Songs from "Youngblood"

5 Seconds of Summer hung out with Nina and Gabe from the Drex and Nina show backstage at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash to talk about their first record in three years, Youngblood.

(The record is competing with Beyonce and Jay-Z for Album of the Year so you know, it's a big deal!)

Their two favorite songs are "Lie to Me" and "Youngblood."

"We think it's an important record for us because it's a diverse sound," Luke said added.

Watch the full interview below and find out which one of the boys is most likely to cry (or get emotional) on-stage!