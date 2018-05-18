Interview: The Backstreet Boys' Kevin and AJ Dish on First Single in Five Years

Following the release of their new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Kevin and AJ from the Backstreet Boys caught up with Tyler and talked about what it's like releasing their first single in five years!

Kevin also revealed that he once wore a fake beard to a high school sporting event in hopes of not getting recognized but unfortunately, it backfired.

Listen to their hilarious interview below:

Can you believe we've been with these guys for 25-years?!