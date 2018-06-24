INTERVIEW: Bazzi Opens Up About The Moment He Felt "Fully" Himself on a Song

Bazzi took on his first arena show after the success of his hit single "Mine."

Nina and Gabe questioned him about the whole ride that got him here, and he says that the year leading up to it represents the era of "hustle and intention that" he's always had.

"I've always wanted it so bad," he said.

As for "Beautiful," he says it's the first song that felt "fully Bazzi," adding that it opened his eyes to a whole new side of himself.

And boy, we're so thankful for that.

And watch the FULL interview where Bazzi and Gabe trade "curly hair" tips and secrets right here: