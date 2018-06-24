INTERVIEW: Dua Lipa Tells Us All About Her Own Music Festival

Dua Lipa is like all the Spice Girls blended into one in both fashion and delivery on stage.

Backstage at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash, she gave us some details about the music festival her father is kickstarting in his hometown, Kosovo.

"The festival is in the National Park and it's just beautiful," she told Nina and Gabe from Drex and Nina the morning show.

While she is headlining the show, obviously, she also revealed it's always been a dream of theirs.

She hopes that it will increase tourism and awareness for a city she says is unlike any other.

"In the summer you can tan and bather and everything's lovely and in the winter you can go up to the mountains and you can ski and it's kind of got the perfect climate," she gushed.

Maybe we'll even see Calvin Harris on the bill?

Dua said that her hit "One Kiss" with the Scottish DJ was "fate," although she may have had a hand in manifesting it.