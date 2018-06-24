INTERVIEW: Halsey Talks Boxing Lauren Jauregui in "Strangers" Music Video

Halsey headlined our B96 Pepsi #SummerBash last night and we grilled her all about her new concept music video with bestie and touring mate Lauren Jauregui, formerly of Fifth Harmony.

Halsey dished about the boxing training they did for the video including how they got "too close" with the punches because they felt so comfortable around each other.

"We are too trusting of each other, we were ready for it to be real," Halsey told Nina and Gabe from Drex and Nina in the morning.

Find out about their fighting styles and which one is more like Mike Tyson and which one is more like Muhammad Ali!