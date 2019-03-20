Interview: James Bay Talks Tour with Ed Sheeran &Addresses Those Julia Michaels Romance Rumors

James Bay stopped by B96 before his performance at the Riviera Theatre.

Kenzie chatted with him about his new music and his single with Julia Michaels titled 'Peer Pressure.'

The duo had great chemistry which obviously sparked some romantic rumors.

James dispelled them explaining that "Julia is a pro, I like to think I'm a pro."

He also talked about his upcoming tour with Ed Sheeran adding that they'll be playing on "some of the biggest venues I've ever done."

