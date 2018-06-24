INTERVIEW: Liam Payne Says He Misses Baby Bear When He's On the Road

Liam Payne explains to Nina and Gabe how life on the road has changed since becoming a father and tells stories about the new music critic at home.

Understandably, he misses him the most when he comes home and realizes all the things he skipped out on.

But don't get too upset -- he says he knows all of his hard work on tour will ensure baby Bear a better future.

He's such a good day, he's doing it all for him!

His daddy instincts even kicked in backstage and he got distracted during an interview when he head a kid crying!

