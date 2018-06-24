INTERVIEW: Meghan Trainor Wants Disco Lights at Her Wedding

Meghan Trainor made things super cute backstage at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash when she brought he "Spy Kid" aka fiancee Daryl Sabara to the interview.

Nina was starstruck because she's seen all the romantic things he's done for her and at one point, it actually got TOO CUTE for her who said she's been "single forever."

At one point, she even dished out some ideas for her wedding which included disco lights. Think Daryl will be down for that?

He clearly supports everything she does including rocking a bright turquoise wig!

Watch the FULL INTERVIEW below: