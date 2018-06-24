INTERVIEW: Why Don't We Say They Aren't a "Dance Group" But they Can DANCE!

Why Don't We tells Nina and Gabe that although they're not a 'dance group,' they like to step up their dancing game when they're on stage.

And that was VERY evident during their B96 Pepsi #SummerBash performance! They rocked the stage demanding your attention and proving that they are the "it" band to be following right now.

Since Tyler predicted they would be playing the #SummerBash a year ago when they visited the station, Gabe wanted to know what their favorite summertime things were.

Find out what Zach, Daniel, Jonah, Corbyn, and Jack had to say! Watch the full interview below!

Also, how cute are they for trying to finish each other's sentences?