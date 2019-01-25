It's Colder In Chicago Than It Is On Mars, Alaska, and More

While the appropriate Chiberia references are aplenty on this frigid day, you now have another excuse to hunker down inside. It's colder here than it is on Mars.

The Mars Curiosity Rover has an environmental monitoring station (EMS) tracking different types of environment reports as the rover moves around the Red Planet.

There's an unofficial Twitter account tracking the weather report from Mars (@MarsWXReport) and its most recent data shows Mars having a warmer high than Chicago.

Sol 2298 (2019-01-23), high -9C/15F, low -71C/-95F, pressure at 8.17 hPa, daylight 06:46-18:55 pic.twitter.com/HNaq1Rjsoq — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) January 25, 2019

Brrr!!!

Thankfully, Chicago won't come anywhere close to the -95F low Mars is experiencing.

ABC 7 reported that Chicago is also colder than Alaska as they are seeing temperatures in the 40s today.

Places like Moscow, where it's traditionall very cold, is even warmer than Chicago. It isn't by much, but at least is 9 degrees in Russia!

Thankfully, we still aren't as cold as Siberia or the South Pole.

And no, that isn't a challenge.