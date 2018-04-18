Janelle Monae Talks New Album, Black Panther & Beyonce at Coachella!

This morning we woke up with the one and only Janelle Monae who stopped by the BlueCross BlueShield performance stage to promote her new album, Dirty Computer, which drops April 27th!

During a sit down with Nina from Drex and Nina, she revealed the inspiration behind her work of art.

She also admitted that she drew a lot of inspiration from Black Panther. Since the movie filmed in Atlanta, Georgia where she lives, the cast would regularly stop by her studio and listen to her songs.

“I love that it [Black Panther> shows us in the future. It’s through the lens of Afro-futurism which shows African American people in the future being as magical as we want to be, telling our stories, and I think by having that energy around me, I needed tell my story,” she said.

And yes, she’s down to star in the sequel so producers, call her up!

She also touched on Beyonce's historic Coachella performance and how vital it was.

“Proud. I feel so proud watching her. You know, she was the first African American woman to headline Coachella,” she said.

"That was for us!"

Watch the whole interview below: