Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About "Dinero," the Final Season of "Shades of Blue," and Her Relationship with A-Rod

JLo stopped by our BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage to tell all!

Want to know how Jennifer Lopez is spending her birthday?
Want to know if ARod texts her goodnight when they are away for work?
Want to know how #Dinero came together? 
Want to know about the final season of Shades of Blue? We got you!

Watch the interview from our BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage below!

