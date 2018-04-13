Avril Lavigne Says Her Next Album Is In In The Homestretch

We shouldn’t have to wait too long to hear new music from one of our favorite recording artists of the early-00’s.



Avril Lavgine's message was pretty cryptic, but we're going to assume that she just said that her sixth studio album is almost ready.



The 33-year-old star shared black and white photo on her Instagram account yesterday (April 12). It showed her holding a guitar and writing something on a pad. She captioned the photo with the word “homestretch.”



Homestretch Bitches A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

That post was shared just a day after this one (showing Lavigne and a piano):So it's safe to assume that she's been busy working on new music. In fact, the “Sk8er Boi” singer has been teasing details about what she’s been working on for a while now.Earlier last year, she hinted that she may return to her “church” and “country” roots. Then back in September, she told fans that new music would be “here before you know it.”