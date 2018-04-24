BTS Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It’s official! K-Pop stars BTS will be performing during the Billboard Music Awards. In fact, the performance will mark the world TV premiere of a new single from the insanely popular band.



They're familiar with the Billboard Music Awards. The group stole the show during last year’s ceremony when they beat out pop stars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to win the Top Social Artist of the year.

This will not mark the band’s first performance during an American awards show. The group actually performed during the 2017 American Music Awards.

As we reported yesterday, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and Camila Cabello will also perform during the show. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year's show.



The 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on May 20. The live telecast begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.