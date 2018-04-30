Did Ariana Grande Drop Lyrics to a New Song, "REM," on Twitter?

Hot off the heels of the releasing the insanely popular track, "No Tears Left to Cry," it sounds like Ariana Grande is gearing up to release ANOTHER single.

Rumors started swirling Saturday after Ariana tweeted the letters "r.e.m." The letters in the tweet were written upside down. That's the same style that Grande's team has been using to promote "No Tears Left to Cry."

Ariana also took to her to Instagram story on Saturday to share a screenshot that showed the definition for REM sleep. Since those do expire, some fans posted screenshots of that Instagram story:



Wait what ? Is @ArianaGrande new single is gonna be called REM -- pic.twitter.com/9CjX4zEeFy — Ariana Grande Update -- (@ArianatorFallen) April 28, 2018

Less than 10 minutes later, Ariana posted what seemed to be song lyrics on Twitter:

"Last night ..... boy I met you ... yea ..... when I was sleeeeeeep ... you're such a dream to me.... And it was on a day like this ... yeah ... if you can belieeeeve ... if you can believe ... you're such a dream to me," she wrote in a series of tweets.

The social media blitz concluded when Ariana posted three cloud emojis on Twitter:



☁️☁️☁️ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 28, 2018

Ariana, by the way, will "take over" the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow (May 1). Could she perform the new song then? We'll be watching!