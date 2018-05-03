Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

LIST: Nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

May 3, 2018
Joe Hyer

The nominations are in for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On the movie side, Black Panther leads the pack with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Stranger Things earned six nominations on the television side of things. 

For the second year in a row, the categories do not break performances down by gender.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18. The show, which will be hosted by Girls' Trip star Tiffany Haddish, begins at 9:00 pm ET/PT.


Here are the nominees:

Best Movie

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Black Panther
  • Girls' Trip
  • IT
  • Wonder Woman

Best Show

  • 13 Reasons Why
  • Game of Thrones
  • grown-ish
  • Riverdale
  • Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie

  • Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
  • Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Maise Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Hero

  • Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
  • Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
  • Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
  • Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
  • Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

  • Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
  • Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
  • Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
  • Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT

Best Kiss

  • Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
  • Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
  • Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One
  • KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale
  • Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance

  • Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation
  • Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
  • Sophia Lillis, IT
  • Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror
  • Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
