LOOK: 5 Awesome Throwback Pictures of Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore makes us cry every week on her hit NBC show, This Is Us. However, before she became known as Rebecca Pearson on the hit show, she was dropping pop jams and making us cry in A Walk to Remember.
Thankfully, we can get our fill of nostalgia from Mandy because she loves to share older photos on Instagram. So we're looking at some of her best nostaglic posts in honor of her 34th birthday (which is today, April 10).
Mandy Moore and Justin Timberlake - Mandy recently shared this photo from 1999 that she took with Justin Timberlake. “Abercrombie t-shirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band,” she wrote.
Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! -- #tbt #memories
A Walk to Remember - Has it really been more than 15 years since this film made us all sob?
MTV Spring Break - Here’s a true flashback photo of Mandy with Sisqo and P!nk at an MTV taping on the beach. “Caught in a moment of questioning what was happening at #MTVSpringBreak in Cancun back in 2000. Or was I just over Sisqo?"
Caught in a moment of questioning what was happening at #MTVSpringBreak in Cancun back in 2000. Or was I just over Sisqo? #thongthongthongthongthong #pinkisstillthegreatest #dontmisstheblondedays
A Mandy Moore minivan - So 1999 was sort of a strange time for promotional items. “Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, 'Candy,'" Mandy wrote on Instagram.
There was a flood at my parents house and it forced them to go through everything and figure out what to keep and what to toss. It also meant that I inherited a TON of old photos from my childhood (so be prepared for more tbts and fbfs), including this gem. Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, "Candy". This was most certainly taken while on the road, opening up for *NSYNC on their amphitheater tour in the summer of '99 (and by open I mean we were on a tiny, rickety side stage performing for folks as they walked through the gates, not on the main stage). #memories #platformflipflopsandtubetop #summerof99
Record Store Promotions - Remember walking into a record store and seeing a giant cardboard cutout of your favorite musician? Mandy recently shared this incredible photo.
Moving unearths a whoooooole ton of stuff that you had no idea even existed. I was ready to junk it but my dad is making me keep this life-size card board cutout. Something I can show my kids one day.... Back when there were record stores and displays, etc....
Happy Birthday, Mandy!