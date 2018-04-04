The Real Reason Why Sammi "Sweetheart" Isn't Taking Part in 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

In just over a day, we’ll get to reunite with the cast of Jersey Shore as they head on a “family vacation” for MTV’s revival of the hit reality series. However, one of the series’ biggest stars will be missing from the gang’s Miami getaway.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will not be there as the gang reminds us what it’s like to GTL on a Saturday. The 31-year-old broke her silence with a message on social media last week.



“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic decisions.”

