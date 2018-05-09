WATCH: Backstreet Boys Dress Up (and Perform) As the Spice Girls!
These clips are "Larger Than Life"!
"Everybody!" the Backstreet Boys really "Wannabe" "Spice(ing) Up You Life" as members of the Spice Girls!
Proving once again that they are truly "Larger Than Life," the Backstreet Boys did not "Break Our Hearts" this week when they dressed up as the famous girl band perform a medley of hits.
The EPIC performance came as part of the band's annual cruise. This year's event ran from May 3-7 onboard the Carnival Cruise ship Sensation.
Check out this amazing photo of the guys dressed up as the Spice Boys:
Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years. #SpiceBoys #BSBCruise2018 --: @shaggs
Let's just say the performance footage went "Straight Through My Heart." So you should "Quit Playing Games," and watch for yourself here:
Wannabe #SpiceBoys #BSBCruise2018 #BSB #backstreetboyscruise2018 @nickcarter @aj_mclean @kevinscottrichardson @howie_dorough @rokspics
After all, a Backstreet Boys cruise would be "Incomplete" without a Spice girls medley.
The Spice Boys! #bsbcruise2018 #backstreetboyscruise2018 #bsb #backstreetboys #spiceboys @backstreetboys
Wanna "Say You'll Be There" to see the guys perform soon? They have dates coming up soon for their Las Vegas residency. Click here for more details on that.