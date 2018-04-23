WATCH: Charlie Puth & Kehlani Drop Music Video for “Done For Me”

Charlie Puth and Kehlani released the music video for their song, “Done For Me” on Monday (April 23).

The video, which was directed by RJ Sanchez and Brendan Vaughn, keeps the retro-chic vibe that the track has.



In the video, we see Puth and Kehlani competing for the attention of the same girl. Throughout the video we see both stars dancing in a club. Charlie and Kehlani have impressive dance moves throughout the video. Look at how they used those mirrors in the video here:



Charlie’s second studio album, Voicenotes, drops on May 11. The album also features the songs “Attention” and “Low Long.”



