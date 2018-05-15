WATCH: Liam Payne Announces Release Date for Debut Album

Liam Payne’s debut album is FINALLY on its way, and of course, we’re SUPER excited for it.



Payne kicked off the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series today (May 15). Before his performance, Payne was asked about his upcoming debut solo album.



"It is out on the 14th of September, I can tell you that much. I'm really happy with it, it's come out really nice,” he told Good Morning America.



That's HUGE News!

Liam also spoke about his relationship with his “Familiar” collaboration partner, J Balvin, during Tuesday’s interview:



"I don't think 'Strip That Down' or 'Bedroom Floor would be appropriate." -- @LiamPayne & @JBALVIN dish on what they might perform for Meghan Markle's wedding if they were performing! #RoyalWedding #LIAMonGMA #JBALVINonGMA pic.twitter.com/TU8zSOfk04 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2018