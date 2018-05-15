WATCH: Liam Payne Announces Release Date for Debut Album
Liam Payne’s debut album is FINALLY on its way, and of course, we’re SUPER excited for it.
Payne kicked off the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series today (May 15). Before his performance, Payne was asked about his upcoming debut solo album.
"It is out on the 14th of September, I can tell you that much. I'm really happy with it, it's come out really nice,” he told Good Morning America.
That's HUGE News!
Liam also spoke about his relationship with his “Familiar” collaboration partner, J Balvin, during Tuesday’s interview:
"I don't think 'Strip That Down' or 'Bedroom Floor would be appropriate." -- @LiamPayne & @JBALVIN dish on what they might perform for Meghan Markle's wedding if they were performing! #RoyalWedding #LIAMonGMA #JBALVINonGMA pic.twitter.com/TU8zSOfk04— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2018
Of course, a concert would NOT be complete without a performance of his hit song "Strip That Down." You can check that out by clicking here.
So what about a One Direction reunion? Liam said that he had a lot of fun being "with the boys."
"I'm sure there's time for that to come back around and my thing is the more success we have on our own, the more success we're going to have together in the future. We're like The Avengers," Payne told ABC.
We'll have more details about Liam’s debut album soon! Stay tuned.