WATCH: Shawn Mendes Is Adorable In Sultry Music Video for "Nervous"

Are you feeling "Nervous"? Shawn Mendes is turning up the heat with a new music video!



In the video we see a pair of mysterious hands running all over Shawn’s denim jacket. Oh, yeah, those hands playfully touch his face too. So, naturally, Shawn's cheeky grin throughout the video is TOTALLY contagious, right?



So who do those hands belong to? They’re from artist and model Lilliya Scarlett. Shawn shared a photo showing off the shoot, and it features the director of Mendes' latest project, Eli Russell Linnetz.



@elirusselllinnetz , @lilliyascarlett A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jun 11, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

Imagine being paid to touch Shawn Mendes



Shawn Mendes - Nervous https://t.co/XKroJejirt via @YouTube — ᴊᴏ--️‍-- (@JoNervous) June 11, 2018